Kelowna youth invited to free ultimate camp

The program will be held over three Wednesday nights in July

Are you a parent looking to get your kid into a sports camp this summer?

Back by popular demand, the Kelowna Ultimate Players Society is offering a three-day program through Kidsport for kids aged 8-13 to learn and play Ultimate (frisbee).

And the best part? It’s free!

The camp will run for three Wednesday nights in July (6, 13, 27) from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Included in each session will be drills, activities and a game.

On top of teaching the game, the experienced coaches will also teach the kids about fair play and teamwork while being competitive.

All three nights will be held at Parkinson Activity Park, 16-1 at 1700 Parkinson Way.

To learn more and register, click here. A parent/guardian must sign the waiver for their child to participate.

