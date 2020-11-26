Mason Sodaro played Kelowna Secondary School Volleyball team during the 2019-20 season. (Contributed)

Mason Sodaro played Kelowna Secondary School Volleyball team during the 2019-20 season. (Contributed)

Kelowna volleyball player joins Thompson Rivers University Wolfpack

Mason Sodaro will dress for the Wolfpack in the 2021 season

A Kelowna Secondary School volleyball player known for elite skill has been recruited to join the Thompson Rivers University (TRU) Wolfpack next fall.

Mason Sodaro was a versatile player for the Barn Owls Volleyball Club this past season. Sodaro filled in at all positions and was previously the starting libero for the Kelowna Secondary School provincial silver medalist team in 2019.

In that same year, he was chosen for the TEAM BC beach team where he earned another silver medal.

“I am very excited for this opportunity to play at TRU and to be a member of a great program,” said Sodaro, who is enrolled in the Bachelor of Arts program.

Standing at 6-foot 4-inches, Sodaro’s versatility is what makes him a strong asset according to his coach, who is also his dad. Mike Sodaro, said he is “like a Swiss army knife, he plays wherever we need him.”

His adaptability is what makes him an asset on the court, said WolfPack Men’s Volleyball Head Coach Pat Hennelly.

“I have known Mason Sodaro and his dad Mike, who is also the KSS head coach for many years. I am very pleased that Mason accepted our offer to join the WolfPack program. I was looking for a player who can play multiple positions and feel that Mason will be a great fit,” he said.

You can catch Sodaro on the court when the Thompson University Wolfpack kick off their season in the fall of 2021.

READ MORE: BCHL pushes back season start due to provincial health orders

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort voted best in Canada

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Volleyball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Indigenous hockey legend dies following COVID-19 complications

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 65 new cases of COVID-19

Province-wide, there are 887 new cases of the virus

City of Armstrong Public Works Yard. (Google Maps)
Armstrong city staff threatened in snow removal complaint

Community services manager says ‘veiled threat’ is believed to have been flippant, but is being taken seriously

Police service dog Fitz helped track and rescue a lost hiker and his dog in Kelowna. (Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna police dog Fitz dies of cancer

Fitz recently helped locate a lost hiker in the Central Okanagan

Photo of the suspect wanted for breaking and entering into a building in the 800 block of Saucier Avenue in Kelowna on Nov. 10, 2020. (Contributed)
Woman wanted for stealing mail from Kelowna apartment

If you recognize this person of interest call Crime Stoppers or the RCMP

Crime Stoppers is looking to identify these three individuals who may have been involved in credit card fraud. (Surveillance images)
Stolen West Kelowna credit card used in Lake Country

RCMP investigating alleged fraud

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

Arthur Topham has been sentenced to one month of house arrest and three years of probation after breaching the terms of his probation. Topham was convicted of promoting hate against Jewish people in 2015. (Photo submitted)
Quesnel man convicted for anti-Semitic website sentenced to house arrest for probation breach

Arthur Topham was convicted of breaching probation following his 2017 sentence for promoting hatred

Langley School District's board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
‘Sick Out’ aims to pressure B.C. schools over masks, class sizes

Parents from Langley and Surrey are worried about COVID safety in classrooms

The baby boy born to Gillian and Dave McIntosh of Abbotsford was released from hospital on Wednesday (Nov. 25) while Gillian continues to fight for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
B.C. mom with COVID-19 still fighting for life while newborn baby now at home

Son was delivered Nov. 10 while Gillian McIntosh was in an induced coma

The Rutland IGA is located in Willow Park Shopping Centre at 590 BC-33. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)
Customer asked to mask up, throws hot coffee at Kelowna IGA employee

The woman grabbed cat food on her way out when she refused to wear a mask

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Premier John Horgan, a Star Trek fan, can’t resist a Vulcan salute as he takes the oath of office for a second term in Victoria, Nov. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
Horgan names 20-member cabinet with same pandemic team

New faces in education, finance, economic recovery

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Okanagan Quality Life Society which usually gives tours of Okanagan Lake to seniors and shut-ins on its boat Heaven Can Wait has created a virtual tour video in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which shut down the tours in 2020. (Morning Star - file photo)
Okanagan Lake virtual boat tours launched

Okanagan Quality Life Society normally gives tours on Okanagan Lake on its boat Heaven Can Wait

Most Read