Kelowna volleyball player joins Thompson Rivers University Wolfpack

Mason Sodaro will dress for the Wolfpack in the 2021 season

A Kelowna Secondary School volleyball player known for elite skill has been recruited to join the Thompson Rivers University (TRU) Wolfpack next fall.

Mason Sodaro was a versatile player for the Barn Owls Volleyball Club this past season. Sodaro filled in at all positions and was previously the starting libero for the Kelowna Secondary School provincial silver medalist team in 2019.

In that same year, he was chosen for the TEAM BC beach team where he earned another silver medal.

“I am very excited for this opportunity to play at TRU and to be a member of a great program,” said Sodaro, who is enrolled in the Bachelor of Arts program.

Standing at 6-foot 4-inches, Sodaro’s versatility is what makes him a strong asset according to his coach, who is also his dad. Mike Sodaro, said he is “like a Swiss army knife, he plays wherever we need him.”

His adaptability is what makes him an asset on the court, said WolfPack Men’s Volleyball Head Coach Pat Hennelly.

“I have known Mason Sodaro and his dad Mike, who is also the KSS head coach for many years. I am very pleased that Mason accepted our offer to join the WolfPack program. I was looking for a player who can play multiple positions and feel that Mason will be a great fit,” he said.

You can catch Sodaro on the court when the Thompson University Wolfpack kick off their season in the fall of 2021.

