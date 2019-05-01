Kelowna volleyball club nets provincial bronze medal

The high level of play from young and local volleyball stars earned the T2 Volleyball Club U15 girls a third place finish at the provincial championships.

At the Vancouver tournament, the best volleyball clubs from the province competed in the tight tournament where the local T2 club came home with the bronze.

READ MORE: Hot bats, improved defence lead Kelowna Sun Devils to series sweep

READ MORE: Lake Country volleyball player enjoying 1st year in French pro league

The T2 crew played well through pool play and only suffered two losses in the tournament. The first was to the eventual provincial champions while the second was to the eventual silver place finishers.

“In the semi-final they faced the top seed Ducks Elite. Taking the first set in a tight affair the T2 girls couldn’t sustain the high level and fell in three. T2 was one of only two teams to take sets off of the Ducks team all season,” said coach Rob Steciuk.

READ MORE: Repairs begin for Gellatly boat launch

Kelowna’s T2 squad went 25-18 and 25-12 in their final game to secure the bronze medal.

Kelowna’s Steffi Drasdo was named a tournament all-star, while Madison Hicks, Madison Boerner, Bella Filipenko, Aspen Appelt and Shea Berisoff all had great performances for T2’s bronze medal run.

Steciuk and coach Paul Berisoff said that they were both proud with how well the team has progressed as players and teammates this season.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.