Kelowna United/Junior Heat youth soccer

Scores and highlights from the Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League season.

Kelowna United and Junior Heat teams are headed into the fourth weekend of the Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League season.

Here’s a look at some of the results for Kelowna teams from games played on Sunday, April 22.

• U18 girls

Kelowna United defeated Vernon 2-0. KU forward Logan Finley found the back of the net late in the first half with a chip over the keeper after combining with Kyleigh Oloriz to get behind the Vernon defenders. In second half Logan Finley again got in behind the defenders for a breakaway to beat the Vernon on the far side with a nice strike from 15 yards out. Faith Tazelaar earned a clean sheet.

• U15 girls vs U 16/17

Shea Mouillierat had two goals for KU-Junior Heat U15s in a 5-0 win over the Penticton U16-17 girls. Brooklyn Michalkow, Kyra Donick and Kaylie Nelson also tallied for the home side with Anna deWynter in goal to record the shutout win.

• U14 vs U15 girls

The KU U15 team struck first, as Junior Heat keeper, Mackenna Allison, came out to challenge the pressing forwards only to be scored upon. At the 30:40 minute mark Kiera Dail streaked down the left side of the field crossing to Teghan McCormick who kicked it past the KU net minder. Four minutes later, Kiera Dail again slipped down the left wing, scoring on a sharp angled shot to make it 2-1 for the Junior Heat. In the second half, a pass back to the Heat keeper turned sour as the ball was pushed forward directly to a KU forward who scored to tie it up. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.

• U14 boys

The KU boys fell 7-1 to strong Vernon club. Oaklen Kowal got the lone goal for KU at 17 minutes into the first half.

• U 14 girls

Kelowna United (Storm) scored with Trinity McCoy shooting into the top corner of the Vernon net with no chance for the keeper, set up by a through ball from Julia Adamson to make it 1-nil at the half. In the second half, Hailey Kristiansen Yeullett made a strong run beating two Vernon defenders and the keeper making it 2-0. Calli Dunsmore made it 3-0 to round out the scoring. Tyra Rocha made a couple of good saves in the second half to preserve her second shutout of the season.

• U12 girls

It was a weekend of U12 Kelowna United teams facing off against one another. In the first game against the Dynamites, the Warriors played a great offensive game putting pressure on the Dynamites strong defensive play. However, it was not enough to defend against goals that were scored by Ayla Mulleny, Maia Mason and Liv Willoughby.

In the second game, a high energy and exciting match against Team Animals, the Warriors were behind by one goal with two minutes left in the second half. Warriors player Liv Willoughby later scored on a penalty shot, tying the game which ended in a draw.

• U11 boys

A first-time meeting against Kamloops, the KU (Martin) boys worked well on moving the ball quickly up the field and looking for opportunities to get the first goal but were unsuccessful against a physical Kamloops Team. Great team effort with Will Ainley in goal.

In their second game, United defeated Vernon, with Seth Brown, Leighton Martin and Myden Collins scoring the goals.

Previous story
KIJHL’s Chiefs name Law new head coach

Just Posted

Kelowna kitchen fire quickly extinguished

A fire in a home on Cadder Avenue was put out Wednesday afternoon

Snowbirds fly over Kelowna and Lake Country

Did you see them?

Students perform in annual Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra

Okanagan Valley students are getting a taste of orchestra performances

Kelowna Big Bike set to ride

Proceeds from the bike go to the Heart and Stroke Foundation

Gas prices spike overnight in Kelowna

It’s going to cost a lot more to drive around this week.

Pizza places help make dreams come true

The fourth annual Papa John’s Dreams for Kids Day is held today in Kelowna and West Kelowna

Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Ontario police detachment caugh the male driver during a traffic stop

B.C. moves to restrict pill presses in opioid battle

Minister Mike Farnworth says federal law doesn’t go far enough

VIDEO: Vets, volunteers set up vaccination station for sick bunnies

Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus

If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

People are being discouraged from smashing windows to free animals. The SPCA has tips on what else you can do.

Municipal election loophole will be fixed, premier says

Union, corporate donations still allowed for slate party ‘operational’ needs

Preliminary inquiry begins for Kamloops man charged with second-degree murder

David James Bond is charged in connection with the Dec. 30, 2016, death of Sean Dunn

‘This place is a disaster;’ Polson Avengers cleanup expands

Polson Avengers find needles behind Vernon business

Charges may be laid after replica gun pulled at B.C. school

Princeton RCMP and school district continue to investigate

Most Read