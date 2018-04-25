Kelowna United/Junior Heat youth soccer

Kelowna United and Junior Heat teams are headed into the fourth weekend of the Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League season.

Here’s a look at some of the results for Kelowna teams from games played on Sunday, April 22.

• U18 girls

Kelowna United defeated Vernon 2-0. KU forward Logan Finley found the back of the net late in the first half with a chip over the keeper after combining with Kyleigh Oloriz to get behind the Vernon defenders. In second half Logan Finley again got in behind the defenders for a breakaway to beat the Vernon on the far side with a nice strike from 15 yards out. Faith Tazelaar earned a clean sheet.

• U15 girls vs U 16/17

Shea Mouillierat had two goals for KU-Junior Heat U15s in a 5-0 win over the Penticton U16-17 girls. Brooklyn Michalkow, Kyra Donick and Kaylie Nelson also tallied for the home side with Anna deWynter in goal to record the shutout win.

• U14 vs U15 girls

The KU U15 team struck first, as Junior Heat keeper, Mackenna Allison, came out to challenge the pressing forwards only to be scored upon. At the 30:40 minute mark Kiera Dail streaked down the left side of the field crossing to Teghan McCormick who kicked it past the KU net minder. Four minutes later, Kiera Dail again slipped down the left wing, scoring on a sharp angled shot to make it 2-1 for the Junior Heat. In the second half, a pass back to the Heat keeper turned sour as the ball was pushed forward directly to a KU forward who scored to tie it up. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.

• U14 boys

The KU boys fell 7-1 to strong Vernon club. Oaklen Kowal got the lone goal for KU at 17 minutes into the first half.

• U 14 girls

Kelowna United (Storm) scored with Trinity McCoy shooting into the top corner of the Vernon net with no chance for the keeper, set up by a through ball from Julia Adamson to make it 1-nil at the half. In the second half, Hailey Kristiansen Yeullett made a strong run beating two Vernon defenders and the keeper making it 2-0. Calli Dunsmore made it 3-0 to round out the scoring. Tyra Rocha made a couple of good saves in the second half to preserve her second shutout of the season.

• U12 girls

It was a weekend of U12 Kelowna United teams facing off against one another. In the first game against the Dynamites, the Warriors played a great offensive game putting pressure on the Dynamites strong defensive play. However, it was not enough to defend against goals that were scored by Ayla Mulleny, Maia Mason and Liv Willoughby.

In the second game, a high energy and exciting match against Team Animals, the Warriors were behind by one goal with two minutes left in the second half. Warriors player Liv Willoughby later scored on a penalty shot, tying the game which ended in a draw.

• U11 boys

A first-time meeting against Kamloops, the KU (Martin) boys worked well on moving the ball quickly up the field and looking for opportunities to get the first goal but were unsuccessful against a physical Kamloops Team. Great team effort with Will Ainley in goal.

In their second game, United defeated Vernon, with Seth Brown, Leighton Martin and Myden Collins scoring the goals.