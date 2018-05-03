Kelowna United/Jr. Heat rack up TOYSL wins

A look at some of last weekend’s action in the Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League

Douglas Farrow KU/Junior Heat’s Tatum Grundy battles a Revelstoke opponent in Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League action, with Katrina Laurila, Makena Marble and Ava Craig in support, Sunday at the Mission sports fields. Kelowna won 5-0.

Kelowna United/Junior Heat teams turned in a solid weekend of play in Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League action.

Here are a look at some of the results from Sunday, April 29.

• U18 girls

United defeated the Penticton Pinnacles 4-2 at King’s Park. Down 1-0, Kelowna responded with a goal from Emily Metz. Penticton struck to restore a one-goal lead, but Kelowna evened the count again with a goal from Kyleigh Oloriz. In the second half, Kelowna pulled ahead for the first time after winning a corner kick. Maddy Brown intercepted a Penticton clearing attempt and sent the ball back in to Georgia Lawrence who scored to put Kelowna up 3-2. Moments later, Kassie Zukowski rounded out the scoring.

• U15 girls

Kelowna United/Junior Heat defeated Vernon U17 girls 3-1. Moving the ball around nicely and generating several scoring chances, the Kelowna team built up a 2-0 lead in the first half. Always threatening and testing the Kelowna back line with their speedy wingers and forwards, Vernon cut the lead in half to make it 2-1. KU/Junior Heat responded with another goal to seal the win with a final score of 3-1. Kelowna’s Flora Watt scored twice, with Kyra Donick adding the third.

• U14 girls

United (Storm) defeated the Penticton Pinnacles U14 Girls 8-0. Hailey Kristiansen Yeulett and Georgia Treadgold scored twice each, with single goals from Trinity McCoy, Calli Dunsmore, Maddie Banman and Paris Kirk. A solid defensive effort from the back four of the Storm, while Tyra Rocha was solid in goal with her third shutout of the season.

• U12 girls

The U12 Warriors played two defensively strong games while mixing in some timely scoring. In the first game against Vernon, the Warriors secured a win with the goals coming from Ayla Mulleny, Ava Stark, Kate MacPherson and Liv Willoughby.

In the second game against Penticton, the Warriors fell behind by a goal only to bounce back scoring several unanswered goals ending the match in a win. Goals were scored by Ava Stark, Hana Choi, Kate MacPherson and two by Anna Thorsteinson.

• U12 boys

The United U12 Titans played one of their stronger games of the season against Kamloops. The score was tied in the first half with Talen Wahler scoring for the Titans, however during the last few minutes of the second half, Kamloops scored securing the win by one goal.

In the second game against Penticton, the Titans had another strong outing with Talen Wahler.

• U11 girls

The KU U11 Thunder played a great defensive game against Vernon with lots of passing and assists which resulted in a win. Goal were scored by Addison Frontin and Adysen Rainbird.

In the second game against RYSA, the Thunder played a solid offensive game while allowing just four shots on our goal. Goals scored by Addison Frontin, Adysen Rainbird, Ava Thiessen, Brooklyn Smith and Elaina Bishop with assists by Arabella Albanese and Kaia Marble.

• U11 boys

Outsized by a bigger VU team, United (Martin) relied on quickness and determination to create some great goal scoring opportunities. Standout play from Kailan Rodgers, showing relentless drive and determination throughout the entire match. Goals were scored Myden Collins and Seth Brown with assists by Myden Collins and Liam Gallagher.

In the second game against Shuswap, Liam Gallagher scored a huge goal on a corner kick. Other goals were scored by Seth Brown, and Yuvnaaz Sandhu with assists by Kai Rodgers, Leighton Martin and Seth Brown. Standout play from Blaise Lownsbrough showing great determination and strength working the ball up the field.

