Kelowna UFC fighter return to the Octagon in May

Kelowna’s Sarah “Cheesecake” Moras will take on Eubanks on May 13 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Kelowna’s Sarah “Cheesecake” Moras is set to return to UFC action in May.

On April 28, The 31-year-old bantamweight fighter posted to Instagram stating that her fight with Sijara Eubanks is “back on.”

The two were originally slated to square off on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York. The card was eventually changed to Lemoore, Calif., but was then was postponed in a decision made by ESPN, the UFC’s broadcast partner, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The new match is set for May 13 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The last time Moras was in the octagon she defeated Georgia’s Liana Jojua by TKO in September, snapping a three-fight losing streak. She is 3-4-0 in the UFC in a fighting career that included a 785-day hiatus due to injuries. The 35-year-old Eubanks (4-4-0) is coming off back-to-back losses and will look to end the streak with a win over Moras.

The main event features light-heavyweight Anthony “Lionheart” Smith who ranks third in his class. He takes on No. 8 Glover Teixeira.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

