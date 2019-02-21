Kelowna to play host for +55 BC Games

2018 marked the first year women’s hockey was included in the +55 BC Games. The Sharpshooters took home gold. Photo: contributed

Thousands of participants will be welcomed to Kelowna when the 32nd annual 55+ BC Games come to town in September 2019. Athletes from all over the province will compete in 31 sports, with an emphasis to promote active living through sport.

“Kelowna is an ideal host for a large multi-sport event like the 55+ BC Games,” says President of the Kelowna event’s Host Society, David Graham. “Residents know that an active lifestyle is one of our community’s greatest assets and draws. Our board of directors believes hosting the games will reinforce that sentiment and create a long-lasting opportunity to promote living at all ages in Kelowna.”

The list of the offered sports for the 2019 Games is larger than usual, as Kelowna’s size offers more than smaller cities. The former BC Senior Games will include triathlon, fast-pitch, sturling (stick curling), and 8-ball will be included as first time events.

The 2019 55+ BC Games will include:

Table Tennis Archery Track and Field Badminton Bridge Lawn Bowling Equestrian Floor Curling Dragon Boat Racing Slo-Pitch Cycling Soccer Tennis Golf Swimming Triathlon 5 pin bowling Hockey Fast-Pitch Bocce 8 Ball Mountain Bike Racing Carpet Bowling Snooker Cribbage & Whist (card game) Darts Curling & Sturling Squash Pickleball Horseshoes

“An event of this scale will need additional community support,” said Graham. “Nearly 1500 volunteers will be needed throughout the event to ensure the games are successful. We’re looking for people to step up and join our growing team of volunteers.”

Those interested in participating or volunteering can register at www.55plusbcgames.org/kelowna2019/.

Registration for the games opens March 1, 2019.

