2018 marked the first year women’s hockey was included in the +55 BC Games. The Sharpshooters took home gold. Photo: contributed

Kelowna to play host for +55 BC Games

The games will welcome thousands from Sept. 10-14

Thousands of participants will be welcomed to Kelowna when the 32nd annual 55+ BC Games come to town in September 2019. Athletes from all over the province will compete in 31 sports, with an emphasis to promote active living through sport.

“Kelowna is an ideal host for a large multi-sport event like the 55+ BC Games,” says President of the Kelowna event’s Host Society, David Graham. “Residents know that an active lifestyle is one of our community’s greatest assets and draws. Our board of directors believes hosting the games will reinforce that sentiment and create a long-lasting opportunity to promote living at all ages in Kelowna.”

The list of the offered sports for the 2019 Games is larger than usual, as Kelowna’s size offers more than smaller cities. The former BC Senior Games will include triathlon, fast-pitch, sturling (stick curling), and 8-ball will be included as first time events.

The 2019 55+ BC Games will include:

Table Tennis Archery Track and Field
Badminton Bridge Lawn Bowling
Equestrian Floor Curling Dragon Boat Racing
Slo-Pitch Cycling Soccer
Tennis Golf Swimming
Triathlon 5 pin bowling Hockey
Fast-Pitch Bocce 8 Ball
Mountain Bike Racing Carpet Bowling Snooker
Cribbage & Whist (card game) Darts Curling & Sturling
Squash Pickleball Horseshoes

“An event of this scale will need additional community support,” said Graham. “Nearly 1500 volunteers will be needed throughout the event to ensure the games are successful. We’re looking for people to step up and join our growing team of volunteers.”

Those interested in participating or volunteering can register at www.55plusbcgames.org/kelowna2019/.

Registration for the games opens March 1, 2019.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Larch Hills junior skiers top Teck BC Midget Championships
Next story
Senior Golds climb rankings after Western Canada Tournament

Just Posted

Car crash causes traffic delays along Highway 97

An accident has been reported on Highway 97 and Leatherhead Road

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Lake Country staff work to mitigate wildfire risk in Okanagan Centre

Staff have been removing forest fuels and some trees

A mother’s warning: Man follows Peachland teen to her home from Kelowna

The teen’s mother is warning others about the incident

Ice rescue reported at Ellison Lake a false alarm

Emergency crews are responding

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Man wanted for sex trafficking, confinement may be heading to B.C.

Kevin Myrthil, 26, is also accused of assault on a 19-year-old woman at an Edmonton hotel

Bursaries available for trades students at Okanagan College

“With this bursary, we want women to know that there is a place for you in this industry and a place for you to excel.”

B.C. Speaker Darryl Plecas resumes battle with suspended staff

Committee meets at B.C. legislature to consider new allegations

Northern B.C. train derailment due to broken axle could happen again: TSB

CN coal train derailment caused by broken axle can happen again without a different way to inspect

5 Events to check out at local ski hills

Check out this new column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Okanagan hopes $111M in B.C. wildfire cash will extinguish fires this summer

Unknown yet how much of funding targeted for the Okanagan

Alberta’s oil-by-rail plan a worry for Shuswap mayor

High volume of train traffic already an environmental/public safety concern

Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

Weak layer of snow on Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland could trigger an avalanche

Most Read