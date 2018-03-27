The Kelowna Curling Club will host the World Mixed Curling Championship Oct. 13 to 20. -Image: Kelowna Curling Club

Kelowna to host world mixed curling

World Mixed Curling Championship to be played this October at the Kelowna Curling Club

  • Mar. 27, 2018 10:24 a.m.
  • Sports

This fall, the World Mixed Curling Championship is coming to Canada for the first time.

And the World Curling Federation has chosen Kelowna as the host site.

The 2018 championship—the fourth annual—will be played at the Kelowna Curling Club from Oct. 13 to 20.

“The Kelowna Curling Club is truly excited to be hosting the World Mixed,” said Kelowna Curling Club manager Jock Tyre. “This unique event allows unlimited number of countries to enter straight into a world championship.

“The Kelowna Curling Club is proud to be hosting countries from every continent and is looking forward to being an ambassador for the city and province.”

In its first few years, the World Mixed Championship has attracted 37 of the World Curling Federation’s 60 Member Associations.

“We are delighted to take our World Mixed event across the Atlantic for the first time,” World Curling Federation President Kate Caithness said. “This event is proving to be a first-class development tool for our established and emerging Member Associations.

“I look forward to following the progress of this event and thank Jock Tyre…and Tourism Kelowna for their hard work to make this event possible.”

With 12 sheets of ice, the Kelowna Curling Club is one of the largest clubs in Canada.

This will be the third time the Kelowna Curling Club has hosted a world championship. The World Women’s Curling Championship was held in Kelowna in 1986, while the World Junior Curling Championships came to the city in 2002.

“Tourism Kelowna is proud to support the winning bid for the World Mixed Curling Championship,” said President and CEO of Tourism Kelowna, Lisanne Ballantyne.

“With over 35 countries competing and many of them coming to Canada for the first time, this major event increases our destination awareness and appeal to an international audience.”

