Kelowna thrill-seeker returns to rally racing

Mark Jennings-Bates is back behind the wheel at Rocky Mountain Rally this weekend

Local adrenaline junkie Mark Jennings-Bates is getting back into rally racing action.

The one-time Western Canada Open Class champion is taking on the challenge of returning to rally racing after a long break. He started in 2005 and quickly rose through the ranks.

Jennings-Bates and his team will be looking to compete with the newer and faster cars at the upcoming Rocky Mountain Rally Canadian championships.

“A lot has changed since I started rallying” Jennings-Bates said. “I think the completion is faster in general and the equipment is night-and-day different. We are running an old spec Mitsubishi which will struggle to keep up with the top five but with a little luck we can find our way there.”

READ MORE: Bizarre incident in Okanagan alley leads to arrest of Calgary man

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan brings in local for Heat golf coach

The self-proclaimed “compassionate psychopath” has been seeking thrills all over the world with charity work and his various business work. He works now in Kelowna as a motivational speaker, consultant and life coach.

Jennings-Bates will be joined by his wife and co-driver Jackie, at the rally championships starting May 24 in Invermere, B.C. The duo will look for a strong showing to finish at the top of the 40-team race.

READ MORE: Kelowna Blues repeat as touch football champions

More information can be found at markjenningsbates.com or rockymountainrally.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Montero scores on penalty kick, Whitecaps tie Red Bulls 2-2
Next story
Documentary on former hockey star to air in Kelowna

Just Posted

FormaShape snuffs small electrical fire

Fire department responds to fire in Lake Country for precautionary measures

Melcor Developments supports YMCA Strong Kids with generous $9,000 donation

Local business raises funds to enrich community through YMCA services

Kelowna Memorial Cup committee visits 2019 tournament in Halifax

The committee wants to get a first-hand look at how the tournament is organzied

Boil water notice in effect for Lake Country

A broken water main leads to boil water notice in the District of Lake Country

Popular Peachland park reopens

Hardy Falls Regional Park has been closed from flood damage since 2017

600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

Tourism Minister announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Okanagan housing builds hope for 52 homeless individuals

The 52 unit supported housing apartment officially opens in Vernon

Gardens plant hope for Okanagan residents who were once homeless

Turning Points, in collaberation with Briteland, bring square foot gardening to Blair Apartments

Municipalities protest after B.C. declares marijuana growing ‘farm use’

UBCM president seeks answers in letter to John Horgan government

Summerland students to raise voices in public speech competition

Public speaking component is included in high school English program

CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Uninsured borrowers must now show they could service their mortgage if rates rose two per cent

Okanagan mill taking two weeks downtime

Vernon-based Tolko Industries tells Armstrong employees mill will take downtime May 27 and June 3

More campsites coming to Okanagan and beyond

Province announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Most Read