Kelowna team wins Summerland junior curling tournament

Okanagan teams will be competing to qualify for B.C. Winter Games and B.C. U18 Championships

CURLING Teams from around the Okanagan competed in the Summerland Ice Halo Junior Playerspiel on Saturday, Nov. 16. (Photo submitted)

The Summerland Ice Halo Junior Playerspiel was held Saturday, Nov. 16.

Curlers from Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and Summerland competed, with the Weilgosz boys team from Kelowna taking first prize.

These and other Okanagan teams will be competing this season to qualify for B.C. Winter Games and B.C. U18 Championships.

This event was sponsored by Ice Halo, a Canadian manufacturer of protective headgear. It was also supported by Summerland businesses IGA, Nesters Market, Dairy Queen, Tim Hortons, A and W, Murray’s Pizza, and Gartrell Farms.

Curling is an Olympic sport, and Summerland has an active junior club that meets every Wednesday after school. Fees are low and all equipment is provided. New curlers are welcome to join at any time. For more information see www.summerlandcurling.org.

