(Raquel Rodrigues/Submitted)

Kelowna team riding strong during 6 day Rockies race

The pair are currently ranked second with four days to go

Cyclepath, Kelowna, is being represented by a crusher at the Trans Rockies Singletrack 6, a six-day mountain bike race.

Raquel Rodrigues an employee of Cyclepath and teammate Mark Janssen, owner of Kimco, are currently ranked second in the multi-day competition.

The pair are competing in the mixed team category.

“Everyone thinks we’re crazy for doing this, but what could be better than riding your bike for six days?” said Rodrigues.

(Raquel Rodrigues/Submitted)

Rodrigues and Janssen grew up racing bikes in their home countries of Brazil and South Africa respectively, before moving to Canada.

(Raquel Rodrigues/Submitted)

Rodrigues has called Kelowna home for the last five years while Janssen has been living in the Okanagan for 20 years.

Despite years in the saddle, Rodrigues says that the six gruelling days of riding are challenging.

“It’s a mix of challenging and fun.”

The team has another four days of racing to go and hopes to reign in first place over the next few stages.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BikingKelownaMountain bikingSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Black Press football insiders Haluschak, Wolf preview the 2022 NFL season
Next story
Canadian men to face Japan in final warmup before FIFA World Cup

Just Posted

School portables continue to be a common sight at Central Okanagan public schools as enrolment continues to spike in growth. (File photo)
Central Okanagan school need for portables keeps growing

RCMP on scene of a daycare on Valley Road. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)
UPDATE: RCMP swarm daycare in Glenmore

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Standing is good for your health

Wayne Danforth - “Nothing like a good back scratch”
Okanagan photographers take the cake in BC SPCA wildlife contest

Pop-up banner image