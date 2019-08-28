Kelowna Ogopogo Swim Club’s Teagan Murray (right) celebrates a bronze medal finish along side competitors at the BC Summer Swimming Association Provincial Championships. (Maris Schoepp)

Kelowna swim club returns from season-ending provincials

The Ogopogo swim team sent almost 30 swimmers to compete amongst the province’s best

The Kelowna Swimming Club has returned from the provincials with multiple medals in tow.

The Ogopogos competed at the BC Summer Swim Association championships in their final and highest-level swim meet of the summer season.

More than 2000 of B.C.’s top swimmers reportedly competed at the provincials in Kamloops from Aug. 16 to 18. The Ogopogos sent close to 30 swimmers to the championships where all medals won are hard-fought accomplishments for the young competitors.

Leading the way for the Ogopogos was Kelowna’s Teagan Murray, who won gold in the 100 metre backstroke and bronze in the 200m individual medley events in division four girls events. In both events she broke her own club record.

Kelowna’s Remy Stevens earned the silver medal in three U8 events: 50m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 100m individual medley. Breaking long-standing Ogopogo club records but missing out on podium finishes were Hana Choi and Amelia Wright; Choi finished fourth in the 100m backstroke while Wright finished the 100m butterfly in fourth.

Ellie Bridge, Remy Stevens, Avyln Smirl and Rebekah Vader won gold in the 200m medley relay in girls division one.

Kelowna swimmers were a part of two medal-winning Okanagan regional relay teams: Teagan Murray and Hana Choi won bronze with the division 4 girls relay while Tage Stevens swam the breaststroke for the division 4 boys relay team which also won bronze.

It was the last event for the swim club until the fall season.

