Kelowna Super Curling League playoffs

The semfinals will be played this week at the Kelowna Curling Club

The semifinals of the Molson Super Curling League are all set for this week at the Kelowna Curling Club.

The championship round features Sunset Ranch (Skip – Bruce Clark) taking on Stolairus Aviation (Skip – Dave Mellof), while Acorn Dental (Skip – Justin Nillson) faces Raymond James (Skip – Rob Koffski).

In the consolation round, Sturgeon Hall (Skip – Gary Brucker) plays Foothills Creamery (Skip – Ken Johnson), while OK Business Alliance (Skip – Steve Wright) battles Artesano Cabinets (Skip – Wes McInnes).

In opening playoff action last week:

Championship round—Stolairus Aviation (Skip – Dave Mellof) 6, Foothills Creamery (Skip – Ken Johnson) 2.

The tricky ice caught up on Foothills Creamery and Team Mellof took advantage with a big deuce to take a commanding 5-2 lead. With their backs against the wall, Team Johnson was forced into a tough draw that racked on some guards and Stolairus posted the 6-2 victory to move on to the Semifinals.

Acorn Dental (Skip – Justin Nillson) 5, OK Business Alliance (Skip – Steve Wright) 4

OK Business Alliance played a nice hit for a deuce to take the 4-3 lead going into the final end. Team Nillson split the house early and was left with a hit for the win which was made for the 5-4 win and a berth in the Championship Semifinals.

Consolation round—Artesano Cabinets (Skip – Wes McInnes) 7 World Financial Group (Skip – Randi Ludwar) 5

Artesano Cabinets played a great seventh end hit for three and a 7-5 lead. Team Ludwar couldn’t generate anything in the final end and were ran out of rocks to give Team McInnes the victory and a spot in the Consolation Round Semifinals.

Sturgeon Hall (Skip – Gary Brucker) 6, Edward Jones (Skip – Adam Cseke) 3

Down 4-2, Edward Jones missed a tough hit for two and only scored a single in the seventh. Team Brucker closed the game out with a deuce in the final end to move on to the consolation round semis.

Previous story
Rockets sweep weekend set from rival Blazers
Next story
Chiefs pull even with Coyotes in KIJHL playoffs

Just Posted

B.C. tourism can lead in long-term sustainability

Facing the realities of climate change, collaboration and conserving ecosystems

Your weekend reads

Every Saturday, the Capital News will highlight popular stories from the week

Kelowna photo radar upgrades to be implemented

The province will be upgrading red light cameras in the city

The Young’Uns member searching for stolen equipment

Kelowna - Tim Reardon said band equipment was stolen from his home outside of Lumby

Kelowna winery employee an inspiration for customer service

Bram Bolwijn, with Mission Hill winery, wins best customer service award for B.C. tourism industry

VIDEO: A homecoming for Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe

B.C. gold-medal winner comes home to Mount Washington

Kelowna Super Curling League playoffs

The semfinals will be played this week at the Kelowna Curling Club

Chiefs pull even with Coyotes in KIJHL playoffs

Kelowna wins 6-2 on Saturday to tie Okanagan Division final 2-2 with Osoyoos

Rebel yell: Burnaby South tops Totems for first provincial title since 1979

No. 8 Burnaby South takes down No. 8 Semiahmoo Totems in 4A final at Langley Events Centre

Canada opens sledge hockey competition with 17-0 romp over Sweden

2018 Paralympic Winter Games underway in Gangneung, South Korea

Rockets sweep weekend set from rival Blazers

On WHL Suits up with Don Cherry night, Leif Mattson scores twice and James Porter earns shutout

South Kamloops Titans win 3A basketball crown

Titans defeat Byrne Creek 74-66 in title game

VIDEO: A homecoming for Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe

B.C. gold-medal winner comes home to Mount Washington

VIDEO: Brentwood College slays Dragons in B.C. final

Mill Bay private school has won back-to-back BC 2A provincial basketball titles

Most Read