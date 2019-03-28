Photo: Douglas Farrow/Contributor

Kelowna Sun Devils tested in first exhibition battle of season

The college prep team took on the UBC Jr Thunder last weekend

Baseball season has started in the major leagues, and the Kelowna Sun Devils college prep team will be following suit next week.

The Sun Devils lost a three game exhibition series 2-1 to the UBC Jr Thunder in Vancouver over the weekend. Assistant coach Jeff Bligh sees good signs in the teams progress.

“It was a great weekend of baseball, with a ton of positives, and it gave the coaching staff a good snapshot of where we need to improve,” said Bligh.

READ MORE: Okanagan College Coyotes kick off season

READ MORE: Rutland’s Chiefs fall short in playoff finals

Sun Devils’ batters Blake Badger, Brady Renneberg, and David Osborn led the Sun Devils with hits over the weekend, while pitchers Cade Webber and Dreyton Nelmes were solid on the mound despite the losses.

READ MORE: Sun Devils stopped short in B.C. title defense

The Sun Devils’ season starts in the first week of April, but play their first home game of the season April 20.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tigers blank Blue Jays 2-0 on Opening Day
Next story
UBC Okanagan nets new mens basketball coach

Just Posted

UBC Okanagan nets new mens basketball coach

Clayton Pottinger will take over from interim head coach Ken Olynyk.

Kelowna welcomes back BC Interior Sportsman Show

It’s the 4th year of the hunting, fishing and conservation show

Kelowna Sun Devils tested in first exhibition battle of season

The college prep team took on the UBC Jr Thunder last weekend

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Festive Fire

Lara St. John will be a guest violinist

Fruitcake hosts RuPaul Drag Race Star, Tatianna

Tatianna will be in Kelowna for one night only, March 11

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

South Okanagan family receives ‘Elite’ photo of their grandmother

After 80 years, a photo in a Penticton restaurant finds its way home

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Most Read