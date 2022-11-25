Kelowna Sports Weekend Preview: Rockets home and away, Warriors look to end losing streak

The Rockets, Warriors, and Chiefs are all looking to get back in the win column

The Kelowna Rockets are in action in Everett on Friday and at home on Saturday. (@KelownaRocketsWHL/Instagram)

Hockey reigns supreme again as all Kelowna teams are in action this weekend.

Kelowna Rockets

Coming off a loss to Seattle on Wednesday night, the Kelowna Rockets remain south of the border as they take on the Everett Silvertips on Friday night.

The Rockets have been consistently inconsistent so far this season as they’re 5-5 in their last 10 games and 8-9-1-0 on the season, sitting seventh in the Western Conference.

Everett sits fourth in the conference with a 12-8-1-0 record but have struggled lately as they’re 0-3-1-0 in their last four games.

In one meeting six weeks ago, Everett beat Kelowna 5-4 in Kelowna.

Kelowna will welcome their captain Colton Dach back to the lineup for Friday night’s game. He didn’t play against Seattle on Wednesday as he serving a one-game suspension.

Puck drop for Friday night’s game is at 7:05 p.m. at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

But Friday night’s matchup isn’t it for the Rockets this weekend as they return home to take on the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday night.

It will be the first time Kelowna has played host to Moose Jay since the 2018-19 season, and their first meeting since Dec. 14, 2019 when Kelowna won 5-4. Saturday night’s game is the only time these two teams will meet this season.

Going into the weekend, Moose Jaw sits fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 13-9-0-0 record.

Saturday night at Prospera Place, Bekins Moving and Storage will be collecting non-perishable food donations for the Central Okanagan Food Bank at gates one and two.

Puck drop on Saturday night is at 7:05 p.m.

West Kelowna Warriors

The West Kelowna Warriors are heading north for the weekend to take on the Prince George Spruce Kings on both Friday and Saturday night.

Going into the weekend, the Warriors are looking to bring their three-game losing streak to an end. Despite the losing streak, the Warriors still sit second in the BCHL’s Interior Conference with a 12-5-2-0 record but are tied with Prince George points-wise. The Spruce Kings also sit at 26 points with a record of 12-6-1-1.

This weekend is the first time these two weeks have met this season. Last year, the Warriors won the season series 6-1.

Both games are at the Kopar Memorial Arena in Prince George with puck drop at 7 p.m.

Kelowna Chiefs

The Kelowna Chiefs are on the road in Fruitvale and Nelson this weekend.

On Friday night, they take on the Beaver Valley Nitehawks while on Saturday, they take on the Nelson Leafs.

It’s been a tough season so far for the Chiefs as they sit last in the entire KIJHL with a record of 3-16-1-1 record.

Puck drop for both games is at 7 p.m.

UBCO Heat

The women’s basketball team is at home this weekend as they welcome the Fraser Valley Cascades to town.

They meet at 5 p.m. on Friday night and 3 p.m. on Saturday.

While both the men and the women were scheduled to play, the men’s games have been postponed due to an illness going around the team.

Both the men’s and the women’s volleyball teams are playing in Winnipeg this weekend.

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan working with Lululemon to create next-generation fabric

READ MORE: 3 wolves spotted skulking through Kelowna backyard

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLhockeyKelownaKelowna RocketsKIJHLLocal SportsOkanaganUBCO HeatWest Kelowna WarriorsWHL