Kelowna Skating Club wins 4 medals at Wild Rose Invitational

The Alberta skating event featured teams from across country

It’s midsummer and the Kelowna Skating Club is still impressing on the ice.

Thirteen members of the KSC competed at the Wild Rose Invitation in Leduc, Alberta over the long weekend and the local team brought home four medals.

Emily Sales led the way for Kelowna, winning first place in the novice women flight B event with a total score of 100/26 points, a personal best for Sales.

READ MORE: Going the distance: Top Sun player looks to lead team back to glory

READ MORE: Eliminated from playoffs, Falcons return for final series of season

In novice women flight A, Malayna Lesko secured the bronze medal with a personal best score of 110.5 points. Olivia Gran score 135.97 points for second place in the junior women’s event, which featured seven current and former National medalists.

Rounding out the podium finishes for the Kelowna Skating Club was Megan Yudin, who notched the silver at the pre-novice level. The 11-year-old scored a personal best of 81.65 in the flight C category.

Also competing at the Wild Rose was Emma Bulawka, Ashley Sales, Vienna Harwood, Gwenyth Preston, Abby Bulawka, Aurora Schultz, Paige Edgar, Katie Jones and Gabrielle Jugnauth.

READ MORE: Team Kelowna returns from International Children’s Games

The Kelowna Skating Club will next compete at the B.C. SummerSkate Invitational in Burnaby starting Aug. 15.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.