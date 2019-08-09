Emily Sales was one of 13 Kelowna Skating Club members to compete at the Wild Rose Invitation last weekend. (Contributed)

Kelowna Skating Club wins 4 medals at Wild Rose Invitational

The Alberta skating event featured teams from across country

It’s midsummer and the Kelowna Skating Club is still impressing on the ice.

Thirteen members of the KSC competed at the Wild Rose Invitation in Leduc, Alberta over the long weekend and the local team brought home four medals.

Emily Sales led the way for Kelowna, winning first place in the novice women flight B event with a total score of 100/26 points, a personal best for Sales.

In novice women flight A, Malayna Lesko secured the bronze medal with a personal best score of 110.5 points. Olivia Gran score 135.97 points for second place in the junior women’s event, which featured seven current and former National medalists.

Rounding out the podium finishes for the Kelowna Skating Club was Megan Yudin, who notched the silver at the pre-novice level. The 11-year-old scored a personal best of 81.65 in the flight C category.

Also competing at the Wild Rose was Emma Bulawka, Ashley Sales, Vienna Harwood, Gwenyth Preston, Abby Bulawka, Aurora Schultz, Paige Edgar, Katie Jones and Gabrielle Jugnauth.

The Kelowna Skating Club will next compete at the B.C. SummerSkate Invitational in Burnaby starting Aug. 15.

