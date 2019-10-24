(Stock image/Pixaby)

Kelowna Skating Club returns from Fraser Valley competition with 9 medals

KSC performed strong at the Super Series Autumn Leaves in Chilliwack

It was another strong showing for the Kelowna Skating Club at their most recent outing.

At the Super Series Autumn Leaves Interclub competition in Chilliwack, the Kelowna skaters came home with nine medals and new personnel bests.

Gabrielle Jugnauth captured gold in group one in the pre-novice women level along side her club-mate Megan Yudin, who skated to the silver medal.

Calissa Adlem, an 11-year-old in the juvenile women level, skated to a personal best 31.09 and won gold. Ariana Rose won the bronze in the same group.

In the junior women, Mikayla Kramer scored a personal best 120.58 while Ashley Sales skated to a 118.47 point performance.

Payton Bannerman, Sarah Mullins and Amy Kim all skated to strong performances at the meet last weekend.

Meanwhile across the pond, Kelowna Skating Club’s Emma Bulawka finished fourth at the Halloween Cup in Budapest, Hungary in the junior women’s event. It was Bulawka’s fourth international assignment for Canada.

The club hosts the B.C. and Yukon Sectional Championships in November.

The competition will be at the Capital News Centre from Nov. 7 to 11.

