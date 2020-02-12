Kelowna Skating Club captures 23 medals at Okanagan championships

The club notched seven gold medals after a succesful weekend in Salmon Arm

The Kelowna Skating Club’s Paige Edgar won the Gold Women’s event at the 2020 Okanagan Region Championships last weekend in Salmon Arm. (Contributed)

With 23 total medals, the Kelowna Skating Club has returned from a highly impressive showing at the 2020 Okanagan Region Championships.

Some of the top B.C. skaters joined the KSC in Salmon Arm over the weekend where Kelowna skaters earned seven gold medals as the 2020 season begins to climb to its peak.

Leading the KSC at the region championships was Kelowna’s Paige Edgar, who’s score of 36.67 won the Gold Women’s event. In the same event, KSC’s Kiera Atkins won the bronze.

Kelowna’s Gabrielle Jugnauth won two gold medals in the short program segment and free program segment in the Pre-Novice level. KSC swept the podium in the short program with Aurora Shultz and Ava Sanderson coming in behind Jugnauth.

Gwenyth Preston won gold with a personal best of 33.61 in the Novice level short program while Emily Sales won the free program event with a score of 66.52 and was also named the winner of the Yvette Delcourt Memorial Award given to the skater with the highest score of the competition.

Winning gold in the Star 9 division was Mackenzie Nelmes, who also grabbed the bronze medal in the Star 10 division.

Abby Bulawka, Sophie Sanderson, Salissa Adlem, Ariana Rose, Amy Kim, Sarah Mullins and Payton Bannerman all finished strong at the championships.

Up next for the Skate BC schedule is the 2020 West Coast Challenge starting Feb. 15 and the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John set to start Feb. 21.

