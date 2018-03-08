Kelowna skaters shine at season finale

Host Kelowna Skating Club performs well at STARSkate Final

Kevin Davies AAA Sports Photography Kelowna’s Paige Edgar won gold in the Juvenile Women under-14 division.

The host Kelowna Skating Club turned in a solid showing at the 2018 BC Super Series STARSkate Final.

The event, held last weekend at CNC, served as the season-ending provincial level figure skating competition.

Twenty-two KSC skaters captured nine medals in the haul.

Leading the way was Paige Edgar, 13, in the Juvenile Women under-14 division, winning gold with a personal best score of 27.9 points. Her club mate, Ava Sanderson, won the silver medal.

In Pre-Juvenile Women under 11 level, Gabrielle Jugnauth, 9, had a personal best performance and score of 28.44 to win the gold medal.

Kelowna skaters Ariana Rose and Calissa Adlem finished 1-2 in the STAR 5 Girls under-10 event.

Meanwhile, Marina Land also struck gold, doing so in group 2 of STAR 4 Girls under-13.

Payton Bannerman won the bronze medal in group 2 of STAR 4 Girls under-10.

Rounding out the medal wins was Isabella Ciocoiu, who won two gold in the Adult Silver Freeskate and Interpretive divisions.

Here are the full results for KSC:

• STAR 4 Girls U10 group 2: Payton Bannerman 3rd; Amelia Ponte 7th

• STAR 4 Girls U13 group 1: Jacqueline Baliski 5th

• STAR 4 Girls U13 group 2: Marina Land 1st

• STAR 4 Girls U13 group 4: Mary Olsvik 4th

• STAR 5 Women U10: Ariana Rose 1st; Calissa Adlem 2nd; Sophie Sanderson 4th; Christiana Lock 7th

• STAR 6 Women: Jenna Penner 13th; Madison Land 17th; Lauren Viau 29th

• STAR 9 Women: Ava Sanderson 10th

• Pre-Juvenile U11 Women: Gabrielle Jugnauth 1st; Megan Yudin 4th: Konstantina Lock 5th

• Juvenile Women U12: Mackenzie Nelmes 4th

• Juvenile Women U14: Paige Edgar 1st; Ava Sanderson 2nd; Aurora Schultz 6th; Katie Jones 12th

• Silver Interpretive: Lauren Viau 7th

• Adult Silver Women Freeskate: Isabella Ciocoiu 1st

• Adult Silver Interpretive Class 3: Isabella Ciocoiu 1st

