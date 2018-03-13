Contributed Kelowna Speed Skating Club’s Erik Haaheim, Talia Halperin, Caitlyn Collingwood, Calla Haaheim, Mackenzie Adams, Findlay Ockelton, Noah Rubuliak and coach Nancy Goplen.

Kelowna skaters medal at B.C. short track

Five overall age group medals in Abootsford for the Kelowna Speed Skating Club

The Kelowna Speed Skating Club brought home five overall age group medals from the BC Short Track Championship in Abbotsford.

Silver medalists included Talia Halperin (U11) with two personal bests and wins in 1,200m and 2,000m points race.

Mackenzie Adams (U14) raced to second in the 400m, 3rd place in the 200m and 5th-place finishes is the 1500m and 3000m points race,

Noah Rubuliak (U13) was a solid 2nd place in the 200m, 1,500m and 2,000m points race and 4th in the 400m.

Bronze medalists included Erik Haaheim (U14) who had a victory in the 3,000m points race, 3rd in the 1,500m and 4th place finishes in the 200m and 400m as well as two personal bests.

Younger sister, Calla Haaheim (U12) recently recovered from a broken leg to skate to a stunning victory in the 2,000m points race, 3rd place finishes in the 200m and 1,200m, 5th in the 400m along with personal bests in all distances.

Caitlyn Collingwood (U13) placed 6th overall with 5th place finishes in the 200m, 400m, 1,500m and a 6th in the 2,000m points race as well as one personal best. Findlay Ockelton (U11), who along with Halperin was a first time provincial level competitor, placed 9th over-all with an excellent effort in the 2,000m and personal best times in all distances.

KSSC head coach Nancy Goplen stated, “All the KSSC skaters poured their hearts out into the ice while the family and teammates cheered from the stands. The KSSC skaters demonstrated their progress this season with stamina and tactics, especially in the distance events. We are already looking forward to next season.”

By virtue of their standing and age, Erik Haaheim, Caitlyn Collingwood, Noah Rubuliak and Mackenzie Adams move onto the CanWest Short Track Championships, March 17 and 18 in Abbotsford where they will race against the best age group skaters in the west.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No ‘blank cheque’ for hosting World Cup soccer, Horgan says

Just Posted

Okanagan wine industry lacks climate change plan

More research needed to assess Okanagan warming trend

RV dealer named Top 5 in North America

Long-time Lake Country business rewarded for its hard work

Rain barrels help conserve water

Central Okanagan residents can buy a rain barrel April 22 at Earth Day sale

Defence minister to speak in Kelowna

Harjit Sajjan will make an announcement concerning reservists at the B.C. Dragoons armoury Tuesday

Update: West Kelowna parents look to delay grade reconfiguration

Parents argue due process was not followed in school board decision

Canine has a nose for detecting infectious C. difficile

Angus, an English springer spaniel, displays hospital sniffing talents to IH staff

Gourlay expected to plead guilty in hit-and-run death of Kamloops teenager

Jason Charles Gourlay is charged with the hit-and-run death of Jennifer Gatey in 2016.

Kelowna skaters medal at B.C. short track

Five overall age group medals in Abootsford for the Kelowna Speed Skating Club

B.C. expands coverage for chronic hepatitis C

People can now get treatment and a new drug under PharmaCare

Woman dies after running back in to Kelowna house fire

A fire on Springfield Road has left one woman dead. Two children and a man escaped the blaze.

Most vegans, vegetarians in Canada are under 35: poll

Survey says 16 per cent of all vegetarians in Canada live in British Columbia

Costumed fans went wild for HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver

More than 77,000 fans showed up at the major event dressed in all sorts of wacky clothes

No ‘blank cheque’ for hosting World Cup soccer, Horgan says

Friday deadline for joint Mexico-Canada-US bid to host in 2026

Police seek missing Vernon woman

Tandra Conn was last seen Monday

Most Read