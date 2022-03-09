Kelowna skaters glide to STARSkate podium

Jason Mongrain/Contributed.

It felt like a welcome return to normal at the Capital News Centre over the weekend, as the Kelowna Skating Club hosted the 2022 BC and Yukon STARSkate Competition.

The local contingent made a great impression with their on-ice performances as well. In all, 14 skaters won a combined ten medals, competing with skaters from throughout BC.

A highlight occurred in the STAR 4 Girls under-10 event, as Kelowna skaters finished in the top two spots.

Nine-year-old Ivy Matieshen scored a personal best 20.69 points to win the gold medal. Her clubmate, Sydney Price, also skated to a personal best score, finishing second with 19.42 points.

Another highlight took place in group 1 of STAR 4 Girls under-13, as Sophie Clark and Catherine Penner won gold and silver medals, respectively.

Avlyn Smirl skated to a fifth-place finish in group two.

Meanwhile, Kelowna’s Sarah Surminsky struck gold in group two of the 13-years-and-over division.

Olivia Waters also added to the STAR 4 level haul, winning bronze in the under-10 category.

Milara Okabe added another gold medal win for team Kelowna, scoring 39.33 points to win the Gold Women’s event. Katie Jones and Gwenyth Preston finished third and fifth, respectively.

Jones won a second medal on the weekend, this time a silver in group two of STAR 9 Women. Gwenyth Preston and Kiera Atkins finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the Pre-Juvenile Women under-13 event, Amy Kim’s 22.46 points tied for the highest score. However, a scoring tiebreaker left her with the silver medal.

Payton Bannerman and Justine also represented the Kelowna Skating Club well, finishing fourth and seventh respectively in the Juvenile Women under-15 division.

