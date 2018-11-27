The junior varsity KSS Owls team celebrates the semi-finals win. Photo: Lance Kayfish

Kelowna Seconday School makes history, heads to football championships for first time

The junior varsity Owls will play for the B.C. crown on Dec.1 at B.C. place in Vancouver

The junior varsity Owls of Kelowna Secondary School are heading to the championships, and they’re making history. It’s the first time a KSS football team, be it varsity or junior varsity, has made a provincial championship. On Dec. 1, the Owls will face off against the Belmont Bulldogs of Victoria in the 2018 Subway BC High School Football Championship.

“This group of young men are so hard-working and committed to the process and our culture,” said Owls football program director Chris Cartwright. “High school football is a grind, we practice every day and have games once per week. It forces our kids to take responsibility not only for their athletics, but time management, commitment and team work.”

The Owls junior varsity team is made up students in grade 9 and 10, they finished their regular season undefeated in the interior BC AAA hybrid division. The Owls beat the reigning provincial champions, the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers, in the semi-finals 41-0.

