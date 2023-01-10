The Kelowna Rockets host the Prince George Cougars on Tuesday night in their third of nine match ups this season (@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)

Kelowna Rockets welcome Prince George to town

Kelowna sits seventh in the Western Conference while Prince George sits seventh

After splitting the weekend with Kamloops, the Kelowna Rockets are back in action at home on Tuesday night.

Despite winning at home last Friday night, the last month has been a struggle for Kelowna as they’re 3-7-0-0 in their last 10 games. Even though they’ve had their troubles, they still hold the final playoff spot in the WHL’s Western Conference with a record of 13-20-3-0.

In the two games over the weekend, Rockets forward Andrew Cristall scored twice, his 25th and 26th goals of the season. He remains second in WHL scoring with 26 goals and 36 assists (62 points) in 36 games.

The biggest Rockets’ news from the weekend didn’t happen on the ice, it happened off it when the team traded their captain and recent gold medal winner Colton Dach to Seattle. Prior to tonight’s contest, the CHL trade deadline is today at 2 p.m. Pacific time. The Rockets also made a move on Monday, trading defenceman Jackson Romeril to Tri-City for a fourth-round pick in the 2023 WHL Draft.

Tonight, the Rockets welcome the Prince George Cougars to town, who sit seventh in the West with a 16-17-3-0 record, six points ahead of Kelowna. They are 2-5-3-0 in their last 10 games.

Prince George leads the season series 2-1. In the last matchup back on Nov. 9, Prince George won 8-6. In that game, Cristall and Adam Kydd each had five-point nights. Kydd is close to returning to the lineup following an injury but it remains undetermined if he’ll be back in the lineup on Tuesday night.

Puck drop at 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place.

