Kelowna Rockets welcome Prince George and Victoria this weekend

The Kelowna Rockets continue their three-game homestand this weekend as they welcome the Prince George Cougars and the Victoria Royals to town.

March saw a tale of two Rockets teams, as they started the month with four straight wins, before losing seven straight games.

After six straight losses against Kamloops, the Rockets got back in the win column last Saturday when they beat Kamloops 5-3, ending the month with a 5-5-0-2 record.

Overall on the season, the Rockets are 35-19-1-5 and sit fifth in the Western Conference. They clinched their playoff spot in March, but with the losing streak, the Rockets are now eight points behind the fourth-place Seattle Thunderbirds with eight games to go in the season.

The difference between fourth and fifth place is home-ice advantage. Despite there being three weeks left in the regular season, Kelowna will likely play Seattle in the first round of the playoffs.

Tonight (April 1), the Rockets welcome the Prince George Cougars to town. They currently sit eighth in the west with a record of 22-36-2-1 and are fighting for a playoff spot. Victoria is three points ahead in seventh with Spokane on the outside looking in, four points back of Prince George for the last playoff spot.

Kelowna leads the season series 5-2. Puck drop for tonight’s game is 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place.

The Rockets welcome the Victoria Royals on Saturday (April 2) to complete the homestand. It is the last meeting of the regular season between the two.

Victoria is 22-35-5-1 on the season and beat Kelowna on back-to-back nights in Victoria on March 22 and 23. Kelowna leads the season series 9-3.

Puck drop for Saturday night’s game is also set for 7:05 p.m.

All Rockets games are available to watch on WHL Live and CHL TV. To listen, go to 1550 on the AM dial.

