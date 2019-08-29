(From left) Kyle Topping, Kaedan Korczak and Nolan Foote display the Kelowna Rockets new jerseys ahead of the 2019-2020 season. (Kelowna Rockets Images)

Kelowna Rockets unveil new jerseys ahead of upcoming season

The Rockets get the new looks when the regular season starts Sept. 21

It’s a new year for the Kelowna Rockets and with that comes a new look.

The team unveiled the new jerseys for the upcoming Memorial Cup season which feature three new sets of uniforms: a red jersey which will become the team’s away jersey, a white home jersey which will have black shoulders added and a new pink jersey which will be worn specifically for the Rockets’ Canadian Cancer Society Pink in the Rink games.

“We haven’t made very many changes to our jerseys over the years,” said Rockets president Bruce Hamilton.

“The home white one is a bigger change for us, we wanted to get a little more black on the shoulders. The red has always been a popular jersey, I think that it adds more colour to the arena.”

The new jerseys come from hockey appareal brandCCM’s Quicklite jersey technology. The Rockets’ uniforms offer increased durability and a better range of motion while on the ice.

Kelowna’s new sweaters will be worn once the regular season starts on Sept. 21. The home-opener will also double as the first Pink in the Rink game, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this season. The event benefits the Canadian Cancer Society which will auction off the game-worn jerseys will the money raised going to the CIBC Run for the Cure.

“The success of this game over the last nine seasons wouldn’t be what it is without the fans,” said Rockets director of marketing Anne-Marie Hamilton.

“Together we’ve raised over $75,000 for CIBC’s Run for the Cure, and we’re hoping to hit $100,000 this season.”

Fans are encouraged to wear pink to the game on Sept. 21 for giveaways and support.

Retail versions of the new jerseys will be available online and at the Rockets shop Thursday afternoon.

Kelowna’s pre-season starts Friday night at Prospera Place against Victoria.

