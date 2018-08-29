Kelowna Rockets team coming together at training camp

As the Kelowna Rockets training camp continue the team for the 2019-19 season is starting to take shape.

Remaining players took part in a morning scrimmage on Tuesday, day four of the camp. After the scrimmage the players were were given the afternoon off.

Assistant coach Kris Mallette said at this stage, the coaching staff is trying to focus more on preparing their team for action, rather than thinking about how their preseason opening opponent Victoria will prepare when they two face-off against each other Friday .

“We don’t put too much emphasis on what we think our opponents will do during preseason. Instead we focus on how we’d like our team to play,” said Mallette.

“Throughout main camp the coaches have been communicating with all of our returning players regarding our expectations for them individually, and during practice about what our team identity will look like. We will use the practices with smaller numbers to implement our systems as well as preseason games to evaluate both veteran and rookie players over the next two weeks.”

The Rockets training camp will continue through Thursday, with Rockets and Royals playing at Prospera Place Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050.

For full preseason schedule, click here: http://kelownarockets.com/schedule/265/204.

