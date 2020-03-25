Bruce Hamilton, owner and general manager sits with Lorne Frey, director of player personnel of the Kelowna Rockets (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Kelowna Rockets take teammates at U.S. Prospects Draft

The Rockets off-season starts March 25 with WHL Bantam Draft coming in four weeks

The Kelowna Rockets’ off-season launched on Wednesday with the 2020 U.S. Prospects Draft.

General manager Bruce Hamilton and the organization selected two 14-year-old forwards from Maple Grove, Minnesota. The pair of teammates, Wyatt Olson and Finn Brink, were selected with the 15th and 30th overall picks respectively.

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan names Heat Athletic Awards finalists

Up next in the Rockets’ off-season schedule will be the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft scheduled online on April 22.

Kelowna was awarded the 8th overall pick at the WHL Lottery Draft on March 25.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Rockets

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UBC Okanagan names Heat Athletic Awards finalists

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP investigating murder in Upper Mission

A man was found dead inside a vehicle on Trumpeter Court

Kelowna Rockets take teammates at U.S. Prospects Draft

The Rockets off-season starts March 25 with WHL Bantam Draft coming in four weeks

KGH Foundation White Heart Project to support and recognize Kelowna caregivers

The project looks to share kind words and support for local healthcare staff

New rental building to open in Kelowna’s Lower Mission neighbourhood

Guests can electronically rent fully furnished apartments by the day, month or year

Kelowna bottle depot remains open despite COVID-19 concerns

The Columbia Bottle depot was busy with customers Wednesday morning

UPDATE: B.C. Housing, City of West Kelowna respond to temporary winter shelter closure

Temporary winter shelters are set to close on Mar. 31

COLUMN: Taking precautions during COVID-19 pandemic

Summerland Mayor Toni Boot urges community to practice social distancing

55 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

B.C. now has had 659 positive cases

High demand for plexiglass as Shuswap businesses seek to protect public, staff

Stores large and small adding glass panels to cashier stations, pharmacies

WATCH: Bagpiper’s tunes played from Vernon balcony amid self-isolation

Pipers around the community are playing together from a distance to bring cheer to community

B.C. promises up to $500 for four months of rent support for COVID-19

Freeze on rent increases, most evictions also taking effect

Delayed alert of Vernon high school COVID-19 exposure explained: Interior Health

Fulton students, staff told to self-isolate following potential exposure to confirmed coronavirus case

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

Bail granted to man charged in killing at Cache Creek home

Corey Harkness, 32, is charged with one count of second-degree murder

Most Read