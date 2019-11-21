Kaedan Korczak of the Kelowna Rockets skates to the bench to celebrate a first period goal opening the scoreboard against the Victoria Royals on Nov. 20. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Kelowna Rockets stay hot with 4-1 victory over Victoria

Kelowna picks up second win in a row in dominate Wednesday night performance

The Kelowna Rockets have found themselves on a winning streak.

Kelowna picked up their second win in a row on Wednesday night with a 4-1 win over the Victoria Royals. The Rockets snapped the Royals’ four-game win streak and earned a crucial two points over a B.C. division rival.

It was Vegas Golden Knights prospect and Rockets defenceman Kaedan Korczak who opened the scoring for Kelowna. Korczak found space coming from the blueline and wristed one past the Victoria goalie for a late, first period lead.

Kelowna held the lead through the entire 60 minutes at Prospera Place, playing with energy, possession and urgency as the Rockets have been held to only one win in their previous five games.

Alex Swetlikoff continued his point streak with another goal for the Rockets in the second period. Swetlikoff now has six points in his last seven games.

Jake Lee and Michael Farren added the other two goals for Kelowna in the Rockets’ second win this season over the Royals.

READ MORE: Warriors introducing pre-game happy hour in part of team’s new outlook

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets ready for Royals revisit

Kelowna moves to 11-8-1-1 on the season and added the much-needed two points from the win to stay among the top teams in the WHL’s B.C. division.

The Rockets now head south for back-to-back road games this weekend. Kelowna plays in Seattle Friday night and then has a battle with the Tri-City Americans Saturday night.

Kelowna returns to Prospera Place on Nov. 26 when they host the Edmonton Oil Kings.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Warriors introducing pre-game happy hour in part of team’s new outlook

Just Posted

Child with autism along with service dog to graduate as autism service dog team in Kelowna

The graduation ceremony will take place at the Orchard Mall in Kelowna on Thursday

Preparatory school fundraising for new athletics and wellness centre in Kelowna

Aberdeen Hall is a university preparatory school offering classes from Preschool through Grade 12

Kelowna Rockets stay hot with 4-1 victory over Victoria

Kelowna picks up second win in a row in dominate Wednesday night performance

UBC Okanagan hosts free nalaxone, overdose prevention program

The training and education workshop will be Nov. 25 at UBCO

Kelowna autism program to end due to lack of funding

The program will cease operations on Dec. 20

VIDEO: UBC exchange students offered $1,000 to help with leaving Hong Kong

The university said 31 of its students were attending four universities in Hong Kong

Woman calls 911 to say she was late for train, asks Ontario police for ‘emergency ride’

Peel Regional Police received more than 180,000 improper calls so far this year

It could take you 218 years to save up for a house in this B.C. city

It would take 27 years in the most affordable city in the Lower Mainland

NeighbourLink Summerland coordinates Christmas dinner matchup

This Christmas will be sixth annual community event

Princeton council votes to open parts of KVR to motorized vehicles

Sections of the KRV trail through Princeton will be opened next year… Continue reading

Beat the winter blahs with Ancora harmonies

Wintersongs Friday, Nov. 22 in Vernon and Saturday, Nov. 23 in Salmon Arm

New CP Rail tracks needed before building Salmon Arm underpass

‘Pretty big area’ of downtown to be affected by construction

Armstrong cannabis producer sells out of first batch

Initial batch tested at 22.6 per cent THC levels

Salmon Arm Tim Hortons intersection bumped from traffic circle plan

Traffic circles still planned for two city intersections with four-way stops

Most Read