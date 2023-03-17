Kelowna Rockets set for home-and-home weekend against Kamloops

The Rockets will be wearing Spongebob Squarepants jerseys on Saturday night

The Kelowna Rockets take on the Kamloops Blazers in a home-and-home series this weekend. (@kelowna_rockets/Twitter)

The Kelowna Rockets are back in action this weekend with four games left to go in the regular season.

This weekend, they’ll play a home-and-home against their rivals, the Kamloops Blazers. When these two teams met last, the Blazers (45-11-4-2) won 7-2 and in doing so, clinched first place in the BC Division. Since then, the Rockets (26-35-3-0) have clinched the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Rockets are 2-6 against Kamloops this season, getting outscored 41-17.

Friday night’s game will be taking place at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops with puck drop at 7 p.m. The Rockets will be without forward Carson Golder on Friday night as he finishes serving his suspension.

On Saturday night, the teams will face off at Prospera Place and the Rockets will be wearing specialty Spongebob Squarepants jerseys as they host Nickelodeon Night for the Children’s Miracle Network. The jerseys will be available via a silent auction during the game.

When world's collide 🐲 X 🧽 pic.twitter.com/t353cqQlCe — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) March 15, 2023

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

This weekend could be a first-round playoff preview as Kamloops sits second in the West and there is a chance the Rockets can leapfrog the Vancouver Giants into seventh place ahead of the postseason.

The Rockets also announced on Friday that playoff tickets are now available.

