Kelowna Rockets secure 3-2 win in Prince George

The Kelowna Rockets are back in the win column after a 3-2 victory over the Prince George Cougars last night.

It was a slow start for the Rockets as they got outshot 11-3 in the first period but goalie Tayln Boyko managed to keep it scoreless.

They bounced back in the second period and generated 14 shots, finally finding the back of the net late in the frame when Mark Liwicki scored his 15th goal of the season. He now has seven goals in his last 11 games and is tied for second for the team lead in goals with Colton Dach.

The teams exchanged goals early in the third as Marcus Pacheco gave Kelowna a 2-0 lead but Koehn Zimmer scored for the Cougars a minute and 15 seconds later.

Adam Kydd regained the two goal lead for the Rockets just a few minutes later, scoring his 10th of the season.

Prince George got one back when Riley Heidt scored his 13th of the season. The Rockets would shut it down the rest of the way to secure the 3-2 win.

Tayln Boyko stopped 26 of 28 shots for his 19th win of the year. With the win, the Rockets improve to 27-12-1-3 on the season.

The two teams will do it all again tonight at the CN Centre in Prince George. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

All Rockets games are available to watch on WHL Live and CHL TV at watch.CHL.ca. To listen, go to 1550 on the AM dial.

