Kelowna Rockets rookie Andrew Cristall part of a special 2005 class

Cristall has 54 points in 54 games this season

Kelowna Rockets rookie Andrew Cristall is in some elite company.

The Western Hockey League (WHL) currently has six rookies (2005-born) in the league that have over 50 points on the season. This is the first time this has happened since the 1984-85 season (37 years).

Cristall was the fourth player to join the club. The 16-year old has been a point-a-game player for the Rockets this season, so far posting 21 goals and 33 assists to total 54 points in 54 games. Cristall is third on the Rockets in scoring, behind Pavel Novak and Colten Dach.

The other five players include Connor Bedard and Tanner Howe (Regina Pats), Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors), Zachary Benson (Winnipeg Ice), and Riley Heidt (Prince George Cougars).

In this group, Cristall is second with five game-winning goals. Only Yager has more (six).

All of these players, except for Howe, are eligible for the NHL draft in 2023.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets snap seven-game losing streak

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets promote Terry McFaul to director of player personnel

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKelowna RocketsWHL