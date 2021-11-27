Kelowna Rockets rookie Andrew Cristall ‘honoured’ to represent Team Canada

Forward was named as an alternate captain for Canada White at the 2021 Capital City Challenge

Kelowna Rockets rookie forward Andrew Cristall, right, was named as an alternate captain for Team Canada White at the 2021 Capital City Challenge. (Kelowna Rockets photo)

The Kelowna Rockets will have another one of their own representing Canada this month.

Forward Andrew Cristall was named an alternate captain for Team Canada White at the 2021 Capital City Challenge, Hockey Canada announced on Saturday.

Cristall joins fellow teammate Caden Price and Rockets head coach Kris Mallette as the ones representing Kelowna at the tournament.

The rookie forward was drafted eighth overall by the Rockets in the 2020 WHL Draft and currently leads all first-year Kelowna skaters in scoring.

“It’s obviously a huge honour to be able to represent Canada in any way, just being here has been an unbelievable experience,” he said in the team’s press release posted on Saturday.

The Capital City Challenge is a four-team tournament that features three national men U17 teams and Canada’s National Women’s Team. All games will be played at TD Place Arena in Ottawa, Ont.

Unfortunately for hockey fans intrigued by the format of the tournament, the Capital City Challenge is a one-time event serving as a replacement for the usual World U17 Hockey Challenge.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic that cancelled the aforementioned World U17 Hockey Challenge, Hockey Canada created the Capital City Challenge to provide Canada’s National Women’s Team with the opportunity to “compete as part of its centralization schedule.”

“Getting the A today was definitely a cherry on top and hopefully I can help the team to get that gold medal,” Cristall said after he found out he would serve on the team’s leadership group.

The tournament started on Nov. 26 and is set to conclude on Dec. 1.

