Kelowna’s Matthew Wedman #20, Kaedan Korczak #6, Jonas Peterek #27, Kyle Topping #24 and Pavel Novak #11 celebrate a first-period goal against the Spokane Chiefs on Jan. 31. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Kelowna Rockets release players to return home during season pause

The CHL paused the WHL season on Thursday, Mar. 12 due to COVID-19 concerns

The Kelowna Rockets have announced they are allowing their players to return home in light of the current COVID-19 situation.

“In view of the continued developments of COVID-19 and the current travel restriction in place, the Kelowna Rockets have released its players to return home to their families immediately during the pause of the Western Hockey League season,” reads a statement from the Kelowna Rockets.

“We will have all of the players return to Kelowna at an undetermined time. Our priority continues to be the health and safety of our players, fans, staff and community. We will continue to monitor information and developments provided by the Interior Health Authority, as well as other health authorities across our country.”

The Rockets will also be providing an update to their season ticket holders and ticket buyers when they have more information.

The Rockets sat in the first wild-card position with a record of 29-28-3-3 before the season was paused on Thursday, Mar. 12.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

