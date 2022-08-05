(Photo - Erika Perreaux/Hockey Canada Images; @kelowna_rockets/Twitter)

Kelowna Rockets players off to semifinals with Team Canada

Cristall and Price have combined for nine points in three games at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Three Kelowna Rockets are off to the semifinals with Team Canada at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup in Red Deer.

With the help of Rockets forward Andrew Cristall and defenceman Caden Price, Team Canada has been dominant in the tournament. Rockets head coach Kris Mallette is one of the team’s assistant coaches.

Throughout the team’s first three games, Cristall and Price have combined for nine points (Cristall – one goal, four assists; Price – one goal, three assists). In total, Team Canada has outscored their opponent 26-1 so far in the tournament. They beat Switzerland 14-0, Slovakia 9-1, and Sweden 3-0.

Cristall, Price and Team Canada take on Finland (2-0-1) in the semi-finals tonight (Aug. 5). The winner will take on the winner of Czechia and Sweden in the finals on Saturday (Aug. 6).

Puck drop is at 4 p.m. The game is available to watch on TSN3.

