Pavel Novak of the Kelowna Rockets during a game against the Red Deer Rebels at Prospera Place on February 15, 2020. (Marissa Baecker - Shoot the Breeze)

Kelowna Rockets’ Novak, Peterek invited to Czech Republic’s U-20 camp

The two forwards are among 32 players invited to the camp

Two Kelowna Rockets forwards will be joining the Czech Republic’s U-20 summer training camp.

Pavel Novak and Jonas Peterek are among 32 players (18 forwards, 10 defensemen, and four goaltenders) to be invited to the camp, which will help the Czech team determine its roster for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The camp will be held in the Czech Republic city of Rokycany from June 14 through June 19.

Novak, 18, led the Rockets in scoring through the 2019-2020 season, notching 58 points (25G, 33A) in 55 games. The Tabor, CZE product was drafted 13th overall during the 2o19 CHL Import Draft and is ranked 85th on the NHL Central Scouting final rankings for the 2020 NHL Draft.

Peterek, 19, is one of the most recent additions to the Rockets roster, coming from the Calgary Hitmen at the 2020 trade deadline. Peterek appeared in 23 games with the Rockets, collecting five goals and ten assists.

The 2021 World Juniors will be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

