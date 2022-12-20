Kelowna Rockets name familiar face as new assistant general manager

Curtis Hamilton served as an assistant coach during the 2020-21 bubble season

Curtis Hamilton is rejoining the Kelowna Rockets.

The Rockets announced on Tuesday morning that Hamilton is rejoining the organization as the team’s assistant general manager.

“I’m very excited to have Curtis join the Rockets organization full-time,” said Kelowna Rockets President and General Manager Bruce Hamilton. “Curtis has a strong understanding of our league, having played in the Western Hockey League for four seasons. I believe his master’s degree in sports management will help him transition into a management role with our organization. We look forward to him bringing his thoughts and experiences to our staff and team moving forward.”

Hamilton served as an assistant coach for the Rockets back in the 2020-21 bubble season and retired from playing professional hockey earlier this year.

The 31-year-old recently received his master’s degree in sports management from Northern Ireland’s Ulster University while playing in the British Elite Ice Hockey League.

“I’m very honoured and grateful for the opportunity,” said Curtis Hamilton. “I’ve been around the organization my entire life, I’m excited for what the future holds with the Rockets.”

In the role, Hamilton will provide input and strategy on decision making with the team’s roster, transactions, personnel, and team operations.

Hamilton was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round (48th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. Over 10 professional seasons, he played in the NHL, AHL, and in Europe.

