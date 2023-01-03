Kelowna Rockets looking to end losing streak at home

The Rockets have lost five straight games

The Kelowna Rockets are looking to get back in the win column on Tuesday night at home.

It’s been a tough stretch for the team as of late, losing five straight games, outscored 22-8. With the losing streak, the Rockets are now 12-18-3-0 on the season, sitting eighth in the WHL’s Western Conference, holding on to the final playoff spot.

Tonight the team welcomes the Victoria Royals to town, who are seven points behind the Rockets in the standings.

The Rockets are 2-2 against Victoria this season. The last time they met, the Royals upset Kelowna’s teddy bear toss night with a 3-2 win.

Going into tonight’s game, the Rockets are still without three key players. Colton Dach (Canada) and Gabriel Sztruc (Czechia) are both still at the World Juniors. Dach is out of the tournament after suffering an injury.

Forward Adam Kydd also remains out with a lower-body injury.

Tonight’s puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets vet victorious in Switzerland

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets captain Dach out of world juniors

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKelownaKelowna RocketsLocal SportsWHL