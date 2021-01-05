Kelowna Rockets’ Korczak to join Vegas Golden Knights camp

After the World Junior Championship gold medal game tonight, Kaden Korczak is set to head to Vegas

Simon Knak of the Portland Winterhawks back checks Kelowna Rocket Kaedan Korczak at Prospera Place on February 8, 2020. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Another Kelowna Rocket will be heading to an NHL team’s training camp.

Kaden Korczak, 19, will join the Vegas Golden Knights, the team that drafted him 41st overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, following the conclusion of the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The announcement comes just a day after the Rockets noted 26 other players taking part in NHL camps.

Team Canada and Korczak will take on the United States in a gold medal matchup tonight (Jan. 5) at 6:30 p.m.

Korczak finished the 2020 season with the Rockets with 49 points (11G, 38A) and 27 penalty minutes in 60 games.

