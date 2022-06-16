Kelowna Rockets invited to Team Canada camps

Rockets coach Kris Mallette is an assistant coach for the U-18 team

A few Kelowna Rockets are among 88 players invited to Hockey Canada’s junior national summer camp and the U-18 team selection camp.

In an annoucement made on Thursday (June 16), forward Colton Dach was the only member to be invited to the junior national camp. Dach, who was the Chicago Blackhawks second round draft choice (62 overall) in 2021, led the Rockets with 79 points (29 goals, 50 assists) in 61 regular season games.

Two members of the Rockets were invited to the U-18 selection camp where the final roster will compete at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup from July 31-Aug. 6. Rockets rookie sensation Andrew Cristall, along with defenceman Caden Price, were among the invited.

Cristall was nothing short of brilliant in his first full WHL season, as he collected 69 points (28 goals, 41 assists) in 61 games. He was one of six 16-year-olds in the league this past season to eclipse the 60-point plateau.

Price had a great rookie season on the back end as he scored twice, collected 19 assists and had a +24 rating in 47 games.

Rockets Head Coach Kris Mallette was announced as an assistant coach for the U-18 team on Wednesday.

Included in the U-18 invitees was Penticton Vees forward Bradly Nadeau. The 17-year old scored 46 points in 49 games this season but turned his game up to another level throughout the BCHL playoffs. In 17 playoff games, he collected 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists).

The U-18 camp will take place from July 20-23, a few days before the Hlinka Gretzky Cup while the junior national camp will run from July 23-27. Both camps will take place at the Markin MacPhail Centre at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park in Calgary.

