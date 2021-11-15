Kelowna Rockets hire goaltending coach Eli Wilson

Wilson has worked with over 36 NHL goaltenders

Eli Wilson, the founder of Western Canada’s largest goalie school, has joined the Kelowna Rockets, president and general manager Bruce Hamilton announced on Monday.

The newest member of the Rockets’ coaching staff has worked with over 36 NHL goaltenders, including Montreal Canadiens star Carey Price.

Wilson is no stranger to the WHL, as he has worked as a goalie coach for the Vancouver Giants, Medicine Hat Tigers and Tri-City Americans.

Along with starting Eli Wilson Goaltending, Kelowna’s new hire has worked with the Ottawa Senators and the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity to coach with the Kelowna Rockets,” he said.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets fall short in comeback against Portland Winterhawks

Price isn’t the only notable goaltender that Wilson has worked with. Devan Dubnyk, James Reimer and Adin Hill have also spent time with the newest Rockets hire.

All four goaltenders played in the WHL before starting their NHL careers.

Wilson’s Rockets are set to hit the ice on Friday when they travel to Oregon to play the Portland Winterhawks.

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKelownaKelowna RocketsWHL