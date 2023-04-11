Kelowna Rockets goaltender sent to NHL affiliate team

Talyn Boyko is moving on up.
The 20-year-old Kelowna Rockets goaltender has been assigned to the New York Rangers AHL affiliate team, the Hartford WolfPack, following the Rockets season coming to an end. He was drafted by the Rangers in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
Standing at 6’8”, Boyko went 13-24-1 for the Rockets this season with a 3.55 goals against average and a .898 save percentage.
OFFICIAL: #NYR has assigned G Talyn Boyko to AHL Hartford.
