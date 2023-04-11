Kelowna Rockets goaltender sent to NHL affiliate team

Tayln Boyko was drafted in the fourth round by the New York Rangers in 2021

Talyn Boyko is making his way to Hartford, the New York Rangers’ AHL affiliate. (Erica Perreuax/Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Talyn Boyko is moving on up.

The 20-year-old Kelowna Rockets goaltender has been assigned to the New York Rangers AHL affiliate team, the Hartford WolfPack, following the Rockets season coming to an end. He was drafted by the Rangers in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Standing at 6’8”, Boyko went 13-24-1 for the Rockets this season with a 3.55 goals against average and a .898 save percentage.

OFFICIAL: #NYR has assigned G Talyn Boyko to AHL Hartford. 📰 https://t.co/5DR6fUTya3 pic.twitter.com/R4iX6Grj2a — x – Hartford Wolf Pack (@WolfPackAHL) April 10, 2023

READ MORE: Okanagan College Coyotes back in the win column

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers eliminate West Kelowna Warriors

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaKelowna RocketsNHLOkanaganWHL