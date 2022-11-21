Rockets forward Andrew Cristall in action against the Spokane Chiefs at Prospera Place on Nov. 18. (Steven Dunsmoor/Submitted)

Rockets forward Andrew Cristall in action against the Spokane Chiefs at Prospera Place on Nov. 18. (Steven Dunsmoor/Submitted)

Kelowna Rockets forward Cristall now projected as first round NHL pick

Upgraded to ‘A’ rating by NHL Central Scouting

Andrew Cristall can be proud of his report card.

The Kelowna Rockets forward has been upgraded from a ‘B’ rating to an ‘A’ by NHL Central Scouting in their latest report, indicating that he is predicted to go in the first round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

He is one of ten players from WHL squads to earn the top grade, led by the Regina Pats’ Connor Bedard, who is heavily favoured to be the first overall pick.

As for Cristall, he leads the Rockets in scoring with 15 goals and 20 assists, good for third in the league.

He has been on a tear for the last eight games, notching 22 points.

NHL Central Scouting’s John Williams told NHL.com that Cristall has been an “offensive catalyst” for the Kelowna squad this year.

“He’s very gifted offensively, good on the power play, has great vision and knows how to score.”

The Rockets (8-8-1) are back in town at Prospera Place on Nov. 26 to host the Moose Jaw Warriors (13-8-0)

