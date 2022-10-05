Kelowna Rockets forward announces he’s cancer free

A member of the Kelowna Rockets has received the greatest news of his life.

20-year old Rockets forward Pavel Novak announced in a statement through the team’s Twitter account that he is now cancer free.

“There is no better feeling than to be healthy again,” said Novak, who was diagnosed with oncological cancer in June.

There is no timetable for when the Minnesota Wild prospect will be back on the ice for the Kelowna Rockets. The Wild also posted the statement on their Twitter account.

Rockets News and Notes

– In other Rockets news, the team traded one of their prominent forwards on Tuesday (Oct. 4) as they traded Jake Poole to the Victoria Royals for a 2024 eighth round draft pick.

We can't thank you enough for three years of Poole Parties, @Jake_poole21. Thank you for being a loyal and dedicated Rocket, we're so grateful for the time you spent wearing the Ogopogo. Go get 'em in Victoria. pic.twitter.com/QngR7blEc6 — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) October 4, 2022

So far this season, the 20-year-old had a goal and an assist in two games. Since joining the Rockets in 2019, Poole played in 124 games, collected 21 goals and 38 assists (59 points). Last season was his breakout season where we scored 32 of those 59 points.

He released a statement thanking the Rockets fans.

– After attending the New York Rangers training camp, Kelowna Rockets goaltender Talyn Boyko is now attending the Hartford Wolf Pack’s training camp, the Rangers AHL affiliate.

– After the first week of the regular season, forward Andrew Cristall was named the WHL’s first start of the week. He recorded five points (one goals, four assists) in the first two games of the season.

After collecting five points in two games this past week, @Kelowna_Rockets forward Andrew Cristall has been named the WHL Player of the Week! 📰 | https://t.co/dKP5QrKE5R pic.twitter.com/BDScTqRcXZ — The WHL (@TheWHL) October 3, 2022

Tonight’s Game

It won’t take long for the Rockets to be playing their old friend in Poole as the Rockets welcome the Victoria Royals to Prospera Place tonight. In three games, the Rockets are 1-1-1 on the year while the Royals are winless with a 0-4 record.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available here.

