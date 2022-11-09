Kelowna Rockets finishing mini-home stand by welcoming Prince George to town

Rockets are coming off of a 3-1 win last Saturday night (Nov. 5)

The Kelowna Rockets are finishing up their two-game homestand on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) as they welcome the Prince George Cougars to town.

Currently sitting in fourth in the B.C. Division and eighth in the Western Conference with a 5-7-1-0 record, the Rockets are coming off a 3-1 win over the Kamloops Blazers last Saturday night.

In that game, Rockets forward Andrew Cristall scored twice, bringing his total to 11 on the season. With that, he’s sitting ninth in the WHL in goals. Cristall also sits seventh in WHL scoring with 22 points.

Prince George has been off to a good start to the season as they’re 9-7-0-0, sitting at the top of the B.C. division and fourth in the Western Conference. They come into Wednesday’s contest with a three-game winning streak.

These two teams have already met twice this season on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 where they split the games (Sept. 30 PG wins 6-3; Oct. 1 KEL wins 5-1).

Rockets goaltender Tayln Boyko is coming off being named the WHL’s Goaltender of the Week, after making 44 saves in the win on Saturday night. Since rejoining the team, the New York Rangers prospect is 2-2 with a .922 save percentage and a 2.72 goals against average.

For the first time in a couple of weeks, the Rockets will be playing with a full blueline as they welcome defenceman Elias Carmichael back in the lineup after missing four games with a lower-body injury.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place.

