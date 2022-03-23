Kelowna Rockets fall to Victoria in fifth-straight loss

The Kelowna Rockets are reeling at the wrong time as they lost their fifth straight game on Tuesday night, falling 4-2 to the Victoria Royals.

The five-game losing streak is the longest of the season. Earlier this season, the Rockets lost four straight from Dec. 7-11. They went on a five-game winning streak after that run.

The Rockets tried to catch up to the Royals all night but the Royals’ red-hot forward Bailey Peach scored the eventual game-winning goal for Victoria.

Marcus Almquist got the scoring started for Victoria 6:46 into the first period. Later in the first, Rockets forward Mark Liwicki found the back of the net to tie the game at one. It was his 21st goal of the season, with assists going to Max Graham and Jake Poole.

Victoria would regain the lead just 1:18 later as Riley Gannon scored his 20th of the season. Kelowna had two powerplay chances in the first period but failed to convert.

It wasn’t until the final minute of the second period when Gabriel Szturc scored his 15th goal of the season. The powerplay marker was assisted by Tyson Feist and Nolan Flamand.

However, the Royals leading scorer Bailey Peach gave Victoria the lead with 6:17 left in the game, and they did not look back. It was Peach’s 34th goal of the season, placing him 11th in WHL scoring with 73 points.

Tarun Fizer added an empty-net goal with 40 seconds left to seal the deal for Victoria.

Rockets goaltender Tayln Boyko made 20 saves in the loss, while Royals goaltender Tyler Palmer made 28 saves to secure the two points.

The Rockets will be looking to exact their revenge in a road rematch with the Royals tonight. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena in Victoria.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets look to get back in win column in Victoria

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors to meet Vernon Vipers in first round of BCHL playoffs

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKelowna RocketsWHL