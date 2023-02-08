The Rockets three-game winning streak is over after losing 5-1 on Tuesday night to Prince George. (James Doyle/@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)

Kelowna Rockets fall in Prince George

The two teams play again on Wednesday night

The Kelowna Rockets winning streak was stopped at three games as they fell 5-1 to the Prince Cougars on Tuesday night (Feb. 7).

Rockets captain Gabriel Szturc got the scoring started with his 14th goal of the season in the final minute of the first period. Forward Adam Kydd and defenceman Caden Price collected the assists on the goal.

But the rest of the game was all Cougars as they scored five straight goals. It was 2-1 Prince George after two periods after notches from Riley Heidt and Ondrej Becher. They added three third period goals to make it a 5-1 final.

Becher and forward Chase Wheatcroft each had three-point nights.

Rockets goaltender Talyn Boyko made 29 saves in the loss. As a team, Kelowna went 0-4 on the power play and only had 20 shots on goal.

Five Rockets players didn’t play on Tuesday night due to injury.

With the loss, the Rockets fall to 17-27-3-0 but still sit in the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Rockets and the Cougars will do it all again on Wednesday night as they play the second game of three games in four days against each other. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at the CN Centre in Prince George.

