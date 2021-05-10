Kelowna Rockets end 2-game skid with win over Prince George

Kelowna Rockets forward pokes the game-winning goal through the pads of Prince George Cougars goaltender Taylor Gauthier on May 9, 2021 at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops. (Kelowna Rockets/Contributed)

The Kelowna Rockets stalled a three-game skid with a 2-1 victory over the Prince George Cougars on Sunday night (May 9) at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.

Goaltender Cole Schwebius made 30 saves to pick up his fifth win of the season.

Alex Swetlikoff opened the scoring for the Rockets just about halfway through the first frame with a powerplay goal. Nearing the end of the first period, overage forward David Kope notched what eventually stand as the game-winner, redirecting a pass from Trevor Wong between the legs of the Cougars’ Taylor Gauthier.

In the third, the Cougars cut the Rockets’ lead in half with just 13:23 to go, but it wasn’t enough for the Cougars to come back.

The Rockets were one for five on the power play, while the Cougars went one for six with the man advantage.

The Rockets record is now 9-4-1-0.

The Rockets have two games left this season, both on home ice.

Kelowna hosts the Kamloops Blazers on Monday night (May 10) and their final game of the season comes against the Victoria Royals on Wednesday night.

