Kelowna Rockets defenceman shows off skating ability, ready for Top Prospects game

Caden Price will be the lone Kelowna Rockets representative at the NHL/CHL Top Prospects game on Wednesday night (Jan. 25) at the Langley Events Centre. (@kelowna_rockets/Twitter)

Wednesday night is a big night for the Kelowna Rockets’ top defenceman.

Caden Price will be playing for Team White in the NHL/CHL Top Prospects game tonight at the Langley Events Centre.

The 17-year old from Saskatoon leads Rockets defenceman with 23 points — five goals, 18 assists — in 42 games this season, putting him fifth in team scoring.

Ahead of the game, Price showed off his skating at the Top Prospects test results. He finished first in the backwards 30-metre skate, clocking in at 4.656 seconds and fourth in the 30-metre forward skate with a time of 4.157 seconds.

CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game testing results: 30M forward skate⁰1 – Dylan MacKinnon — 4.082 seconds⁰2 – Colby Barlow — 4.150 seconds⁰3 – Alex Pharand — 4.153 seconds⁰4 – Caden Price — 4.157 seconds⁰5 – Cam Allen — 4.180 seconds — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) January 25, 2023

According to the NHL Central Scouting mid-term rankings, Price was named the 30th best skater, sixth best amongst defenceman, and is still considered a ‘B’ prospect.

Price will be the only Kelowna Rockets to play in the showcase game as forward Andrew Cristall is out with a lower-body injury.

The CHL/NHL Top Prospects game takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Langley Events Centre. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. and can be watched on TSN.

