Kelowna Rockets Cristall, Price to play on biggest stage at top CHL prospects game

A couple of Kelowna Rockets are going to be taking part in the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Forward Andrew Cristall and defenceman Caden Price have been recognized for their elite play, but will be facing off against each other in the game as Cristall will be on Team Red and Price on Team White.

Cristall is joining his friend and hockey’s top prospect Connor Bedard on Team Red. The two of them are two of eight grade ‘A’ prospects on the team. Price is a grade ‘B’ prospect.

Throughout this season, Cristall has upgraded from a ‘B’ to an ‘A’ prospect and jumped up NHL draft rankings with his outstanding season as he’s second in WHL scoring. In 36 games, he has 26 goals and 36 assists (62 points), trailing only Bedard.

Price leads Rockets defenceman in scoring with 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 37 games played.

The CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Langley Events Centre in Langley, B.C. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Pacific.

The game will be televised on TSN.

