Forward Andrew Cristall and defenceman Caden Price have been given ‘B’ rankings on the NHL Central Scouting’s preliminary players to watch list. (Steve Dunsmoor/Submitted)

Kelowna Rockets Cristall, Price on NHL Central Scouting’s players to watch list

Cristall and Price were given ‘B’ rankings

Two of the Rockets top skaters have caught the eyes of NHL scouts early on in the WHL season.

Forward Andrew Cristall and defenceman Caden Price are on NHL Central Scouting’s preliminary players to watch list with ‘B’ rankings.

Cristall is currently second on the team in scoring with seven goals and eight assists (15 points) and leads the team with 41 shots in 10 games. Price leads Rockets defencemen with eight points (one goal, seven assists) through 10 games.

The list is made up of NHL draft-eligible prospects from all the major development leagues throughout North America and Europe. It is updated throughout the season.

According to this first list, players with ‘A’ rankings are potential first round pick, ‘B’ rankings are second and third round choices, and ‘C’ is considered to be picked in rounds four through six. Other prospect lists have ranked Cristall and Price as low-first round picks.

Cristall, Price, and the Rockets are back in action on Friday and Saturday (Oct. 28 and 29) against the Portland Winterhawks. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

